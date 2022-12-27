War Russia Ukraine, Lavrov: “US wants longer and more violent conflict”

“The United States is doing everything to prolong the conflict in Ukraine and make it more violent”. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovin an interview with tax. “The Pentagon – added Lavrov – openly plans orders for the American defense industry for the coming years, constantly raising the level of military spending for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and demanding the same from other members of the anti-war alliance. The Kiev regime is deliberately augmented with the most modern weapons, including those that have not yet been adopted by Western armies themselves, ostensibly to see how they work in combat conditions.”

War Russia Ukraine, Lavrov: Putin’s assassination threats from the Pentagon

“Some ‘anonymous officials’ of the Pentagon have actually threatened to inflict a ‘decapitating attack’ on the Kremlin, this is a threat to physically eliminate the Russian head of state. If such ideas are actually valued by anyone, this someone should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans”.

War Russia Ukraine, Lavrov threatens: Kiev will accept proposals or the army will take care of it

“The enemy is well aware of our proposals on demilitarization and denazification of territories controlled by the Kiev regime, elimination of threats to Russia’s security which includes our new territories (Donetsk and Lugansk republics and Kherson regions and Zaporizhzhia).There is not much left to do: accept these proposals amicably, or else the Russian military will deal with the matter,” Lavrov said.

War Russia Ukraine, Russian deputy dies in India, fell from the third floor

Pavel Antonov, Russian party MP United Russiawho criticized the war last June Putin in Ukrainewas found dead on Sunday evening, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Rayagada, in the Indian state ofOdisha. The Indian authorities speculated with the media that Antovfound unconscious in a pool of blood, would have committed suicide in the throes of depression following the disappearance, two days earlier, “apparently of a heart attack”, of his friend Vladimir Budanov, also Russian, who was part of the group of four tourists who had arrived at the hotel a few days earlier to celebrate Antov’s 66th birthday.

