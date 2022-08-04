Nine years in prison. This is the sentence of the Russian judge (the prosecutors had asked for 9 and a half) after the verdict of guilt for Brittney Griner. The Olympic basketball champion and WNBA superstar was arrested just under six months ago at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport because she was in possession of some cannabis oil vials. The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years. The judge “stopped” at nine La Griner, rea confesses, has always appealed to the medical use of cannabis. Here is the moment of the checks carried out at the airport