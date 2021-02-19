Moscow appealed to the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) with an appeal to pay attention to the new sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and to give them a legal assessment. On Friday, February 19, writes about this “RIA News” with reference to an informed source.

We are talking about sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the new restrictions are due to Kiev’s fear of the growing popularity of opposition forces.

“This is a politically motivated decision aimed at eliminating the internal opponents of the current government. It is caused by her fear of the growing popularity of opposition forces. In civilized countries, such political repression is unacceptable, ”the source emphasized.

In addition, the NSDC imposed restrictions on two more Ukrainian citizens and three Russians, as well as five aircraft on which flights were carried out on the Kiev – Moscow route. The sanctions have also been applied to the companies that service these aircraft.

On February 5, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov announced on the air of the Ukraine TV channel that restrictions would be imposed on a number of Ukrainian citizens, including deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, in the near future. At the same time, he admitted that Medvedchuk would be among the persons who would fall under the sanctions.

The day before, the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” adopted a resolution on the beginning of the impeachment procedure for the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in connection with the blocking of a number of Ukrainian TV channels.

According to Medvedchuk, there is all the evidence that the head of state has violated the constitution.