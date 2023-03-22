War, Moscow threatens Europe: “Uranium bullets? A tragedy will strike you”

“A war on the last Ukrainian can become a war on the last European. Britain announced that the Nazi regime in Kiev would be supplied with depleted uranium ammunition (by the way, Washington used similar shells in Yugoslavia and Iraq, which led to contamination of the area, as well as a sharp increase in the cancer among people). This decision leads to a tragedy on a global scale, which will mainly affect European states”. A real threat to the heart of the EU, the one made on his Telegram channel by the president of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added that Britain’s supply of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine “will cause a further escalation of tensionsAccording to him, Moscow will have to respond on the basis of its military doctrine, reports the Tass agency.

Not only the EU, however: Moscow also warns the United States against “testing Russia’s patience”. continuing drone overflights over the Black Sea. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Ryabkov. The diplomat, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency, said that the US “cynically denies” the ban imposed by Russia on overflights in an area of ​​the Black Sea following the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

