MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s space agency on Monday unveiled for the first time an actual model of what its planned new Russian space station will look like, indicating that Moscow is serious about withdrawing from the International Space Station and working on its own in space.
In the midst of what some hard-liners in the Kremlin believe is a historic break with the West due to sanctions imposed by what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russia is rushing to reduce dependence on Western countries and go it alone, or cooperate with countries like China in space.
The West, which accuses Russia of waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, has hurt Russia’s economy with sanctions aimed at depriving Moscow of technology, know-how and funds.
Russia’s National Space Agency (Roscosmos) presented a model of the planned space station, which Russian state media named “Ross”, on Monday at the “Army-2022” forum, a military-industrial exhibition on the outskirts of Moscow.
