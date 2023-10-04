admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/10/2023 – 10:14

Marina Ovsyannikova, currently in exile, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison. In March, she became known for carrying a sign against the war in Ukraine in a live broadcast. A Moscow court sentenced in absentia this Wednesday (04/10) Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova to eight and a half years in prison. prison. She made international headlines in March 2022 when she interrupted a live program to denounce the invasion of Ukraine.

The 45-year-old journalist was accused of spreading false information about the Russian Army. The crime is covered by a law adopted shortly after the start of the war, which the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation”.

Journalist sentenced for holding protest in Moscow

The conviction refers to a protest held by the journalist in July 2022, when she carried posters in the Russian capital stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists, 352 children were killed [na Ucrânia]”.

Ovsyannikova was detained and placed under house arrest, but managed to escape to France with her 11-year-old daughter. Placed on a wanted list, she was then tried in absentia.

According to the court’s decision, Ovsyannikova must serve her sentence “in a general regime penal colony”. The journalist was also prohibited from “participating in activities related to the administration of internet portals or information and telecommunications networks”.

“Absurd and politically motivated” accusations

In a statement published on Tuesday, Ovsyannikova called the accusations against her “absurd and politically motivated”: “They decided to punish me for not being afraid and for calling things by their name. Of course I don’t admit my guilt. And I don’t deny any of my words. I made a very difficult choice, but the only correct moral choice in my life, and I have already paid a high enough price for it.”

Ovsyannikova’s lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, told AFP that going ahead with the trial was “meaningless” but that his client would still appeal the sentence: “There is no chance of success. As far as we know, there are no acquittals in Russia, especially when the case involves politics.”

On March 14, Ovsyannikova had already provoked the Kremlin by interrupting a live broadcast on Moscow’s Channel 1. On that occasion, she appeared behind the news anchor holding a sign that said: “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”

Ovsyannikova left her job at the channel and was fined 30,000 rubles ($270 at the time) for organizing a public event without authorization.

ip/av (AP, AFP, Reuters, Lusa)