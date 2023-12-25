The Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, whose whereabouts have been unknown for several weeks, would have been transferred by the Russian authorities to a prison in the city of Jarp, in the autonomous district of Yamalia-Nenetsia, one of the northernmost points of the territory of Russia. This was stated by Navalni's spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, on her social networks. «We have found Alexei Navalni. He is now in IK-3 (prison) in the Jarp settlement (…) his lawyer visited him today. “Alexei is fine,” she said.

For his part, the director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) created by Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, has used the same route as Yarmish to ensure that the Russian authorities wanted to hide the opponent from public view.

«From the beginning it was clear that the authorities wanted to isolate Alexei (…) His location was hidden. Information about him was completely blocked. Even today, the Supreme Court says that it does not know where he is,” said Zhdanov.

Now, after days of intense search for Navalni, the director of FBK has indicated that the prominent Russian dissident is in “one of the northernmost and most remote colonies in general” in all of Russian territory. “It is very difficult to get there and there are no letter delivery systems,” he added.

«Alexei's situation is a clear example of how the system treats political prisoners, trying to isolate and repress them. How and through whom false rumors start. Thanks to those who continue to write and disseminate information about Alexei and other political prisoners, we continue the fight,” he concluded.

Missing 20 days ago



About 20 days ago, Navalny's entourage reported the disappearance of the prominent opponent, who was only known to have been evacuated from the maximum security prison where he was serving his sentence.

The Kremlin had always denied being aware of his situation and condemned international criticism of this case as interference in internal affairs.

Navalny is considered one of the main symbols of dissidence against President Vladimir Putin and is involved in several legal cases.