The capital's bus stations will be equipped with white peony and tonka scents.

Moscow bus stations “Central”, “Salaryevo”, “Northern Gate” are equipped with white peony scented stations. This is stated in Telegram– channel of the capital's Department of Transport.

Muscovites will also be able to smell the aroma of white peony on the escalator gallery on Vorobyovy Gory. The Delovoy Tsentr interchange hub will be equipped with tonka-scented flavors. This is a fragrance whose notes include vanilla, prunes and caramel.

It is noted that Muscovites chose the flavors themselves. They had this opportunity for a week at the “Live Communication” counter in the entrance hall of the Kurskaya metro station.

The aromas will be diffused by special diffusers. The concentration will change regularly depending on the air temperature, the number of passengers and their wishes, the Department of Transport added. The fragrances are exclusive, they are safe, hypoallergenic and have received the necessary certification.

Currently, on all trains on the Filevskaya Line of the Moscow Metro, passengers can smell the aroma of green tea.

Earlier, the Moscow metro stated that they were not considering purchasing trains with standing room only. This is how the capital’s metro reacted to a statement by the largest Russian manufacturer of rail transport, Transmashholding, which expressed its readiness to produce standing metro cars if there is an order for them.