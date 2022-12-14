The Moscow traffic police urged pedestrians and drivers to be careful on the roads due to cold weather and heavy snowfall. This was announced on Tuesday, December 13, by the press service of the traffic police.

As transmits TASSthe department called for accuracy and attentiveness on the roads, and also recommended not to rush, control your actions and controllability of the car.

The traffic police also noted that drivers should increase the distance, slow down and choose the right lane in advance to avoid dangerous maneuvers when cornering.

Pedestrians were urged to cross the road only at an enabling traffic light, at unregulated crossings – only after looking around and making sure of their safety.

Earlier, on December 13, in its Telegram channel The head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation issued an emergency warning about snowfall in Moscow until Wednesday morning. The warning will be in effect until 09:00 on December 14. Muscovites were warned about the preservation of ice and snow drifts on the road.

It is expected that the amount of precipitation will be 10-12 mm, the increase in snow cover – 13-15 cm, the city news agency writes. “Moscow”.

Drivers were urged to comply with traffic rules, and were also advised to avoid overtaking, rebuilding, advancing. RIAMO. Pedestrians were asked not to leave children unattended and to avoid rickety structures, not to hide from the weather under trees and near the walls of buildings. It is also worth avoiding billboards, the site notes. kp.ru.

In addition, on December 13, the leading forecaster of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, warned of heavy snow and black ice in the capital. He stressed that on Wednesday, December 14, snowfalls and a drop in temperature to -3 … -5 degrees will continue, the TV channel notes. “360”.

“The fact that heavy snow is falling in the capital, on the contrary, straightens the weather into the usual framework for winter. Another cyclone is approaching the capital region from the south, ”leads RT Leus’s words.

According to the forecasts of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, on Wednesday, December 14, cloudy weather is expected, in some places heavy sleet and snow drifts. During the day in Moscow, weather forecasters promise from -5 to -3 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to -10 degrees. In the Moscow region, it is predicted from -7 to +2 degrees during the day and from -12 degrees at night.