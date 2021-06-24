Moscow topped the rating of innovative development of Russian regions, compiled by the Institute for Statistical Studies and Economics of Knowledge, National Research University Higher School of Economics. This was told by the Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina, according to the official portal mayor and city government.

As the deputy mayor noted, today there are more than 130 thousand technology companies operating in Moscow, and 68 percent of them are small and medium-sized businesses. They are engaged in research and development in various fields, including new materials, electronics, information technology. In addition, an innovative cluster is comprehensively developing in the city – in the areas of infrastructure, financial support, digital services, educational programs and consultations.

Another important part of the urban system for the development of technologies is the Moscow Innovation Cluster (MIC), which has already been joined by 22 thousand companies. Last year, its participants were approved by subsidies and grants for about one billion rubles.

Alexei Fursin, the head of the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development, added that technoparks are part of the complex ecosystem for supporting the technology industry. There are 43 of them, all of them equipped with the infrastructure for the development and production of innovative products.

Evgeny Kutsenko, director of the Russian Cluster Observatory Center at the Higher School of Economics, pointed out that the first place in the capital was ensured by high positions in the key components of the innovation system, as well as digital opportunities and a powerful sector of knowledge-intensive services.

Earlier it was reported that Moscow has become one of the leaders in terms of the volume of innovative practices implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. Thus, the capital was in third place – only San Francisco and New York surpassed it. The list also includes Boston, Toronto, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles, Seoul, Taipei and San Diego.

