“Unforgivable and outrageous”, as well as “a terrible historical mistake”: this is how Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid defined the statements of the head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov, who on Sunday raised a wave of indignation around the world by supporting the unfounded thesis that Hitler had Jewish origins and and even going so far as to say that “the wise Jewish people have long claimed that the most visceral anti-Semites are usually Jews.”

Israel summoned the Russian ambassador and asked Moscow to apologize for the highly criticized words uttered by Lavrov on Network 4. But instead of taking a step back, yesterday Putin’s Russia plunged into its own propaganda and lashed out at the Israeli government accusing him of supporting alleged “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine invaded by Russian troops.

“We have paid attention to the anti-historical statements of the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Yair Lapid, which amply explain the course of the current Israeli government in support of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry and then added that “the anti-Semitism in everyday life and in politics does not stop and is indeed fed in Ukraine ».

There is actually no “neo-Nazi regime” in Kiev, but the Kremlin’s propaganda is scrambling for mirrors, and to try to justify the unjustifiable – that is, the bloody military aggression of the Russian army against Ukraine – falsely portrays the Ukrainian government as a den of fascists and argues that one of the objectives of the atrocious war unleashed by Putin is to “denazify” Ukraine. Putin’s propaganda thesis is even more absurd when you consider that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is of Jewish origin. And it is precisely to reply to this that on Sunday in the “White Zone” Lavrov stated that the fact that “Zelensky is Jewish means nothing”. “I could be wrong – continued Putin’s minister – but in my opinion Hitler too had Jewish origins”. Lavrov, however, did not stop there. “The wise Jewish people say that the most visceral anti-Semites are usually Jews,” he later declared in front of the cameras. Lapid’s response was not long in coming: “The Jews did not kill themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse the Jews of anti-Semitism, ”remarked the Israeli minister. For the president of the Museum of Memory in Jerusalem, Dani Dayan, Lavrov’s words are “false, delusional and dangerous”, as well as “an insult and a severe blow to the victims of true Nazism”, that of Hitler’s criminal regime, which killed over six million Jews. “The world must oppose this vile and dangerous rhetoric and support our Ukrainian partners in the face of the ferocious assault of the Kremlin,” wrote US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, retweeting the post in which Lapid rejected the sentences without appeal by Lavrov. While Zelensky said that “such an anti-Semitic push from his minister shows that Russia has forgotten all the lessons of the Second World War.” Mario Draghi also condemned the statements of Putin’s head of diplomacy: “What Lavrov said is aberrant and as far as the part referring to Hitler is concerned, it is really obscene,” said the prime minister. «There was talk of an interview but in reality it was a rally. We must ask ourselves if it is acceptable to invite a person who asks to be interviewed without any contradictions », added Draghi. “The initiative to conduct the interview did not come from the Russian Foreign Ministry, but from Italian journalists”, was the reply of the spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, who then attacked President Draghi: “He makes fun citizens, ”he said.

Lavrov’s statements, highly criticized all over the world, have sparked a tug-of-war between Russia and Israel, which in recent weeks has given its willingness to host a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to try to end the war in Ukraine.