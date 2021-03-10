The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, announced yesterday that a new summit for peace in Afghanistan will be held in Moscow on March 18. In his words, the first step is to reach a ceasefire agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban. A few days ago, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov received his Afghan counterpart, Mohamed Haneef Atmar, in the Russian capital to discuss the null progress in the peace negotiations that are being carried out in the city of Doha, the capital. from Qatar.

Envoys from the Taliban will attend this new conference on the 18th, and the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, and the president of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, are also expected to do so. Also present will be representatives of the United States, China and Pakistan, countries that, together with Russia, are trying to stop the current spiral of violence between government forces and the Taliban. They are negotiating in parallel with Washington a solution to the conflict.

On January 29, the Taliban warned that the Afghan government “is the only obstacle” in the Doha peace talks. Mohamad Abbas Stanikzai, the number two of the delegation sent to Doha by the insurgent group, said it from Moscow in statements to different media, and reaffirmed his commitment to the peace agreement reached with the United States in February 2020, the terms of which he now wants. review the new American president, Joe Biden. He also complained about the pressure exerted by NATO on the Afghan government and the “lack of autonomy” of the delegation sent to Doha by Kabul.

Stanikzai denied that the Taliban forces received payments from Russia for assassinating American soldiers, but claimed that if they continue to be deployed in Afghanistan after the date set in the peace agreement (mid-2021), “we will kill them, as we have been doing. since 2001, regardless of whether or not there are rewards (…) they are invaders and we do not need any retribution to end them ”, if they do not comply with the agreement.

Stanikzai was in Russia at the end of January and was received by Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan. It was not the first visit to Moscow by Taliban leaders, nor is next week’s summit going to be the first that Russia has organized with the intention that the opposing forces in Afghanistan reach an agreement to end hostilities. Last month marked the 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in a bloody war that lasted from 1979 to 1989. Starting in 2001, it was the Americans who intervened militarily in the Central Asian country.