RBC: Moscow school assemblies will be held in school buildings and without parents

School assemblies dedicated to the beginning of the new academic year in Moscow will take place not on the street, but in school buildings and without parents. This is reported by RBC.

Parents will not be able to attend the assemblies for “children’s safety,” said Maya Bulaeva, the principal of a school in Nekrasovka in southeastern Moscow. Instead, schools will broadcast the event online.

“This year the format will be somewhat unconventional: all assemblies, including the most important assembly for first and 11th grades, will be held indoors. I think this will be done in absolutely all schools in our city,” she said in on the air on the social network VKontakte.

Earlier it became known that from September 1, 2024, Russian schoolchildren will face a number of changes. Among them are a complete ban on mobile phones in classes, the introduction of a course on “Family Studies” and the return of labor lessons.