On the weekend of July 13 and 14, Moscow will be hit by a mega-downpour again. This is reports Telegram channel “Newsach/Dvach”.

Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds of up to 20 meters per second are also expected in the capital. It is noted that tornadoes are possible. At the same time, the air temperature in the city will remain high and will reach 30 degrees Celsius.

Moscow City Economy Complex in the official Telegram channel called Muscovites are advised not to seek shelter under trees or park cars near them during bad weather.

Earlier it was reported that forecaster Alexander Shuvalov predicted the weather in Moscow for the weekend. He said that on Sunday, residents of the metropolis and the region will feel the pressure drop, and cumulus clouds will form in the sky.