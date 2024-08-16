Rai journalists in Russian territory, the case is under the attention of the Farnesina

Rai journalists Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini are currently in Ukraine and have received no feedback from the Russian authorities on the news of the risk of criminal proceedings being opened against them in Russia for a report made in the Kursk region for “illegal crossing of the state border”. This was reported to LaPresse by informed sources, adding that the Italian embassy in Russia, in close coordination with the Farnesina, is carrying out the appropriate checks.

“Moscow Threatens to Initiate Criminal Case Against RAI Journalists in Kursk”

Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini, who made a report from the city of Sudzha, risk a trial for “illegal crossing of the state border”. This was reportedly announced by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. “The Kremlin’s intention is to initiate criminal proceedings against Italian journalists”.

+Europa MP Benedetto Della Vedova: “Moscow wants to prosecute Italian journalists”

“In his personal and dystopian world, the Putin regime threatens legal proceedings against Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini, the journalists who produced a Tg1 special in Kursk, the area subject to the Ukrainian incursion and occupation of Russian territory. Putin and his troops invade, occupy, bomb Ukrainian civilians and destroy infrastructure, outside of any international principle and logic. Putin jails Russian journalists who tell or write the truth and would like to intimidate foreign journalists, war correspondents for the very fact of reporting the facts. My solidarity with the Tg1 journalists and the hope that Italy, like the EU and other supporters of Kiev, do not stop supporting the Ukrainian resistance in view of a peace that cannot be a capitulation to the invader”. This is stated by the deputy of +Europa Benedetto Della Vedova.