TDespite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country can export millions of tons of grain from seaports across the Black Sea. The basis for this is the agreement concluded on July 22, 2022 with Russia through the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations (UN) on unimpeded, albeit controlled, transport on the Bosporus: the United Nations have had 1,059 ships on their way to the Mediterranean since August 1 registered by Thursday.

How difficult is the current situation?

Andreas Mihm Business correspondent for Austria, Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

The contract is brittle. It was extended twice, most recently by 60 instead of 120 days. The next deadline ends on May 18th. But Russia has been standing in the way for a long time. Again and again there were delays in the inspection and clearance of the ships by the Joint Coordination Center set up in Istanbul with officials from the three countries and the United Nations. Most recently, Moscow openly threatened suspension. Turkey, whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained international respect for brokering the agreement, is campaigning for an extension. Talks between the deputy defense ministers are to take place in Istanbul this Friday. Observers doubt that an agreement will be reached now, if at all.

Why is the agreement important?

Russia and Ukraine are major producers of corn, wheat, barley and oilseeds. In 2021, a good quarter of global wheat exports came from the two countries. According to EU figures, in the year before the attack, Ukraine provided half of the world’s traded sunflower oil, exported 18 percent of barley, 16 percent of corn and 12 percent of world traded wheat. The disruption of Black Sea routes and port blockades following the Russian invasion doubled food prices around the world and raised fears of famine in developing countries. With the completion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, prices have fallen again. Wheat currently costs as much on American commodity futures exchanges as it did before the invasion.

Who benefits the most?

As of Thursday, the United Nations counted 29.5 million tons of grain transported under the initiative. Maize, which is also used as animal feed, accounted for the largest share, at 50 percent, followed by wheat at 28 percent, followed by flour and oil from sunflowers and barley. The most important recipient countries were China, Spain, Turkey, Italy, the Netherlands, Egypt and Bangladesh. “The global humanitarian benefits of the initiative are clear and are not limited to exports to specific low-income countries,” said spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres. It is “in everyone’s interest to keep it going”.