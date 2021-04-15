Joe Biden’s harsh sanctions against Russia for cyberattacks and interference in the 2020 presidential elections not only have great symbolism, but also deal a serious blow to the financing capacity of the Russian economy. The broad package of measures approved by Washington, although expected since the Democrat arrived in the White House, prohibits, among other issues, that US financial institutions buy and negotiate with new Russian state debt and bonds issued by the Russian Central Bank from June. These measures have caused an angry reaction from Moscow, which has warned that they will lead to retaliation and may blow up any option for the summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had proposed the White House.

On video, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, assures that “the response to the sanctions will be inevitable” during a press conference this Thursday.(PHOTO: EFE | VIDEO: REUTERS)

They are the toughest restrictions imposed by the United States in several years. So much so that the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, declared this Thursday that the response from Moscow is “inevitable”. The sanctions imposed for interference in the 2020 elections, cyber attacks and violation of the sovereignty of other countries (in reference to Ukraine), represent another step in the escalation of confrontation between Russia and the United States, whose relationship is at its worst moment. The revelations of the great hack that affected the US Administration a few months ago, the case of the Russian opponent Alexéi Navalni, who suffered an attempted poisoning after which the Kremlin’s hand is appreciated and is now serving a sentence under controversial conditions, and for the deployment of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine at a time when the fighting in the Donbas conflict has worsened, and the bilateral relationship has rarely deteriorated.

Shortly after confirming the measures, the Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan, in Moscow for a “difficult conversation”, said Zajárova. The sanctions against the United States are expected to be symmetrical. “This type of aggressive behavior, of course, must receive a decisive response,” remarked the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. “In Washington, they must know that there will be a cost for the degradation of bilateral relations. The responsibility for what is happening lies entirely with the United States, ”Zajárova was quoted as saying by the Interfax agency.

The spokeswoman insisted that the US measures have cast doubt on the “convenience” of using the dollar and “payment systems controlled by the West,” a threat that is as recurrent as it is difficult in practice to carry out, at least in the short term. . As on other occasions, the new package is directed against Russian companies accused of supporting the cyber activities of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), as well as against officials or businessmen close to the Kremlin. Among them, he expands the sanctions already imposed on Alexei Gromov, a senior official in the presidential administration accused of seeking to “exacerbate tensions in the United States by discrediting the 2020 US election process.” Also to Yevgeni Prigozhin, a hospitality businessman very close to the Russian president, known as “Putin’s chef” and linked to the so-called “troll factory”, who interfered in the US presidential elections in 2016, according to intelligence American. Likewise, the Wagner security company, which has deployed paramilitaries in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Venezuela and a good number of African countries.

Washington’s initiative is “hostile, but predictable,” said the president of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin. “The United States is losing ground and its problems are accumulating and it wants to solve them at the expense of other countries, such as Russia, China, Europe and the Middle East,” he accused in a publication on his Telegram channel. So far, however, Russia has denied that previous Western sanctions packages – initiated with the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in March 2014 – affect it. But on this occasion, the measures directed against the public debt, which are imposed for the first time, may represent a notable escalation in retaliation.

At first, both Russian officials and businessmen have insisted that the scope of the sanction will not be that wide and it does not have to force the Russian central bank to raise interest rates on its new debt issues to stabilize the markets. But, for now, the news has already caused the massive sale of Russian assets, the exchange rate of the ruble to the dollar fell more than 1% before the official announcement and the same the main stock index, Mosbirzhi. Especially after Biden’s phone call to Putin on Tuesday, which despite being in full tension over the deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine, included the American’s offer to organize a bilateral meeting on neutral ground, which had raised hopes among investors that relations could be partially relaxed. And despite this, two days later the White House announced the sanctions.

The conflicts on the table are numerous and powerful. And Biden had already warned Putin that he would crack down on their incursions, especially against cyberattacks that for the first time officially adjudicated to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. The agency, one of Russia’s three espionage agencies, has described the information from Washington on Thursday as “nonsense”. “In Biden’s statements, not a word is said about the Russian SVR, but in a free interpretation, published in four and a half pages in fine print and sent especially for the American media about the Russian SVR, each line is a passage” says the Service in a statement. “Reading nonsense is not very interesting,” he adds.