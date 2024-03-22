Moscow | This is how the world has reacted to the attack in Moscow – Ukraine blames Putin

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey expresses its condolences to the Russian people and the country's government.

22.3. 23:56

Ukrainian the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense blames the Russian security services and the country's autocratic president Vladimir Putin About the mass shooting and fire in the Moscow region on Friday.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency said in Telegram that the attack was carried out on the order of President Putin. The motive is said to be the expansion and escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has denied its involvement in the events. The United States has also said that it has seen no signs of Ukraine's involvement in the events.

“The images are gruesome and difficult to watch, and our thoughts are of course with the victims of this horrific shooting,” a representative of the US National Security Council John Kirby said Kyiv Independent by.

Turkey has been published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to their website on the subject of the bulletin.

“We are saddened to learn of the numerous deaths and injuries resulting from the attack on a concert hall in Moscow this evening.”

“We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack against innocent civilians. We express our deepest condolences to the Russian people and the Russian government,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes in its press release.

Message service in X (formerly Twitter) commented on the attack in February To Alexei Navalny widow Yuliya Navalnaya. He calls the event a “nightmare” and offers his condolences to the families of the victims and the injured.

“Everyone who participated in this crime must be found and held accountable,” Navalnaya writes.

Also The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the matter in X.

“The pictures from Moscow tonight are horrific. Our thoughts are with the victims, the wounded and all Russians. Everything must be done to find out the reasons for these disgusting acts.”

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the violence in X.

“We are dismayed by the news from Russia. Our solidarity is with the victims, their families and the Russian people. Spain condemns all forms of violence.”

Russian according to the security service FSB, at least 40 people have died in the attack and 100 have been injured, reports the news agency Tass.

The AFP news agency reports that the extremist organization Isis claimed responsibility for the attack.

The story was edited on 23.3. 0:24 am: Added update from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.