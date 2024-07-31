Russia, the third phase of nuclear exercises for the Moscow army begins. The Minister of Defense: “Training on missile systems and aircraft”

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Wednesday, July 31, the beginning of the third phase of exercises on the use of tactical nuclear weaponswhich includes forces involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Andrei Removich Belousov said in a statement that “this phase of the exercises includes training of the Iskander-M missile systems and of various planes“. Now in the 885th day of conflict and despite the alleged openings to peace by the two fighting countries, it seems that the war is destined to continue. Last night, in fact, Russian forces they have hit heavily. Ukrainian authorities say they have pushed back the largest russian drone attack of recent months. “Today the Ukrainian air defense he resisted and rejected a massive attack by enemy drones,” the Air Force said in a statement, adding that the attack was the largest in recent months. According to the same source, Moscow launched a cruise missile And 89 attack drones of Iranian design, claiming that all targets were shot down.