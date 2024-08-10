Moscow: “Direct threat to nuclear power plant in Kursk”

The actions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Russian region of Kursk constitute a “direct threat” to the nuclear power plant in the region, the head of the Russian atomic agency Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said in a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi. The statements were reported by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Moscow: ‘Thermobaric warhead on Kiev mercenaries in Kursk’

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had struck a foreign mercenary deployment site in the southern outskirts of Sudzha in the Kursk region with a thermobaric warhead, Interfax reported. Thermobaric weapons are almost 100% oxygen-sucking explosive fuel and are significantly more powerful. Their explosion lasts longer than conventional explosives of the same weight.

Ukraine: Lukashenko, ‘Kiev incursion into Belarusian airspace, drones shot down’

Alexander Lukashenko speaks of the “destruction” of “air targets” that entered Belarusian airspace “from Ukraine” yesterday evening. This morning the Belarusian leader explained that the air forces entered a state of “maximum alert” at 18:10 yesterday. “The point is that, and we suspect it is not the first time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated all the rules and invaded the airspace near the town of Kostyukovichi,” Lukashenko said in statements reported by the BelTa agency. “The air defense was placed on maximum alert to intercept the targets, about a dozen.” Lukashenko confirmed the deployment of “aircraft and helicopters” and the state of “maximum alert” for the MLRS systems. The Belarusian air defense, he added, “destroyed several targets on Belarusian territory” and “we suspect these were drone attacks.” “They violated Belarusian airspace, flying from Ukraine,” he insisted. “I don’t understand why Ukraine needs this,” he added. “We made it clear to them that any provocation will not go unanswered.” “Unfortunately, the Ukrainians,” he concluded, “have thus shown that they are not ready for any peace and continue to increase tension.”