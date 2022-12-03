A coalition of Western countries led by the Group of Seven nations agreed on Friday to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel, with the aim of limiting Moscow’s revenues and its ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking Kremlin officials have repeatedly said they will not supply oil to countries that apply price caps.

Russia’s embassy in the United States criticized, in a comment on Telegram, what it said was a “reshaping” of the principles of the free market, and confirmed that demand for its oil would continue despite these measures.

She added that such steps would inevitably lead to “increasing uncertainty and imposing higher costs on consumers of raw materials.”

And she continued, “We are confident that the demand for Russian oil will continue.”

The price cap would allow non-EU countries to continue importing seaborne Russian crude, but would prevent shipping, insurance and reinsurance companies from handling shipments of Russian crude around the world unless they are sold below the price cap.