The Islamic State has published new videos of the attack on the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow: in the images you can see the armed men filming themselves while chasing spectators through the lobby of the concert hall, shooting them at point blank range, cutting their throats to a person already on the ground, they kill dozens of people. At one point, one of the gunmen tells another to “kill them and have no mercy.” The videos were published by the Amaq news agency.

Shooting in Moscow, the video of the interrogation of the alleged attacker: “I did it for money”



The images are terrifying. The terrorists are seen entering the theater armed with machine guns and knives. They shoot. A man is on the ground and one of the attackers approaches with a knife. A blow goes off, then another to the throat and another. He blood everywhere. On Telegram channels the video is relaunched over and over again. The terrorists boast with this new footage in which they highlight and expose all their bloodthirsty brutality, but it reveals much more.

Attack in Moscow, terrorists arrive at Crocus City Hall and start shooting



There is a terrorist who keeps backing away (00:25) as he fails to decapitate an innocent man with a small knife, while another fails to control his machine gun (00:11), colored yellow-blue of the Ukrainian flag, as it spins uncontrollably in circles knocking down terrified people.