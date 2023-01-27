The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the European Union has become “supportive of the United States and NATO and leads the policy of confrontation in the post-Soviet space,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The Russian Foreign Ministry considered that the European mission in Armenia “will only lead to fueling the geopolitical confrontation in the region and exacerbate the current contradictions,” according to the French Agency.

Moscow has been the traditional mediator in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the 1990s, and after the 2020 war, a peacekeeping mission was deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is disputed by Baku and Yerevan.

However, Russian influence in the region has witnessed a clear decline due to Western and Turkish geopolitical competition, and also because of its attack on Ukraine, which worries its neighbors.

Moscow believed that the European Union seeks, by sending its mission, to “undermine Russian mediation efforts.”

The Europeans have been making their own attempts to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan for months, but the mission to be deployed by the European Union did not obtain approval from the Azerbaijani side.

For its part, the United States supported the European mediation mission, and US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, “We welcome the efforts of our partners, including the European Union, to build confidence in the region and ensure an environment conducive to direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” according to AFP.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Azerbaijan this week to lift the blockade on Nagorno-Karabakh.

For its part, Armenia has been condemning Russia’s inaction for weeks, whose peacekeeping mission did nothing to prevent the continuation of the blockade imposed on Nagorno-Karabakh, according to it.

For more than a month, Azerbaijanis who identify themselves as environmental activists have been demonstrating against illegal landmines, blocking a vital road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Because of this closure, the enclave, which has a population of about 120,000 people, the majority of whom are Armenians, suffers from power and internet cuts, as well as problems with heating and access to food and medicine.

During a government meeting Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan denounced Azerbaijan’s practice of “a policy of ethnic cleansing,” accusing Baku of applying “economic and psychological pressure to push the Armenians to mass exodus from Karabakh.”