Moscow tests the “Satan II” ballistic missile while Biden is in Kiev, but fails

More missiles, this time not – for the moment – ​​on Ukraine. Russia allegedly unsuccessfully tested an ICBM – Sarmat, nicknamed Satan IIjust as the American president Joe Biden was about to arrive in Ukraine. To report it is the Cnnciting two US officials.

An at least curious timing, even if Russia would have notified the United States in advance of the launch across deconfliction lines. Another official said the test Not represented a risk for the USA and that cannot be considered an escalation. The massive Sarmat, which is capable of being loaded with several nuclear warheads, has been tested successfully in the past; And if the test had been successful this time too, the Americans think that Vladimir Putin would have announced it in the state of the nation address. Instead there was no reference; otherwise, the Russian president announced that Russia is suspending participation in New Start, the last remaining agreement between the US and Russia on the control of atomic arsenals.

Satan II missile test, former Russian president Medvedev: “Defending ourselves with nuclear weapons is our right”

In the meantime, the declaration has arrived on the Telegram channel of the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev: “If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear ones“. “Russia will be torn apart if it stops the special operation without winning. If the United States stops supplying the Kiev regime with weapons, the war will end”. And again: “It is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the United States wants Russia defeated, then we are on the verge of a global conflict.”

