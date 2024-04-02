Moscow terrorist attack | WP: The United States had warned Russia in advance that Crocus City Hall was a possible target

The information casts doubt on Russia's claims that the warnings of other countries were not precise enough that Russia could have prevented a terrorist attack.

United States had warned Russia in advance that the concert hall Crocus City Hall was a possible target of a terrorist attack, according to anonymous sources from the US newspaper The Washington Post official sources. According to WP, the warning was given more than two weeks before the attack.

Attackers opened fire at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on March 22. 144 people died in the attack. The concert hall also caught fire. Soon after the attack, the terrorist organization Isis-K claimed to be the perpetrator.

The public has previously been told that the United States had warned Russia based on its intelligence that Isis-K was planning an attack on Russia. The information transmitted to Russia seems to have been very accurate. The United States has not previously been reported to have mentioned Crocus City Hall by name, but it is understood to have talked about the concert hall as a possible target.

Iran was also there, according to the news agency Reuters given A hint to Russia in advance about a possible large “terrorist operation” near Moscow. The warning had been given days before the attack.

Thus the precise sharing of information with Russia suggests, according to WP, that the United States was well convinced that Isis-K was planning an attack on civilians.

The information also casts doubt on Russia's claims that the warnings of other countries were not precise enough that Russia could have prevented the attack.

A few days before the attack, the Russian president Vladimir Putin had publicly downplayed US warnings, claiming the country was only trying to destabilize Russia.

Investigative site Dossier Center by The Russian security service knew about the threat and that it was connected to Isis-K.

Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jyri Lavikainen evaluate In an interview with HS a few days after the attack, that Russia did not take the warnings seriously, for example because the resources of the security service FSB are tied to Ukraine. According to Lavikainen, another reason can be found in Russia's deep distrust of the United States.

of the United States the National Security Council (NSC) refused to confirm WP's information. Previously, the NSC has told the public that it had warned Russia about a possible terrorist attack. The Kremlin has not commented on WP's information either.

The US warning is based on the country's “duty to warn” principle. That means US intelligence officials will share information about a serious threat to civilians in another country, regardless of the relationship with that country.

However, according to WP, sharing such detailed information is rare for US citizens. For example, sharing the exact target could at worst reveal how US intelligence gathers its information. US sources in Russia could be at risk, for example.