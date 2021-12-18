The head of the traffic police department in Moscow, Alexander Bykov, on Saturday, December 18, said that taxi drivers in the capital had committed more than 400 thousand traffic violations since the beginning of the year.

“This year, our employees have identified more than 400 thousand violations [ПДД]approved by taxi drivers. And facts come to light when taxi drivers try to earn extra money for the next shift somewhere else, including driving city transport, “Bykov said on the air of the TV channel.Russia 24“.

He noted that the traffic police also monitors cyclist couriers.

In October, the State Traffic Inspectorate reported that in Moscow, since the beginning of 2021, the number of deaths in road accidents involving taxi cars has decreased by 15%.

In September, it was reported that devices for monitoring driver sleepiness may appear in Russia. The Ministry of Transport offered to install devices in taxis.

Machines must be equipped with special indicators that have passed mandatory certification. The initiative can be put into practice from September 1, 2022.