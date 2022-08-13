Moscow Taoist Bronislav Vinogrodsky shared his attitude to social networks in an interview with Moslenta.

“Our idea of ​​life is based on posts on Telegram or the now banned Facebook. And there are people just like you. And they speak out. They are very smart, bright, competent … Wouldn’t they all go? They got it already specifically. Only the people are being distracted,” Vinogrodsky said.

He noted that in the modern world a person is dependent on social networks, constantly feels the need to watch news and is in a passion. According to him, even a feeling of some kind of existential guilt arises if you do not track what is happening in the world, as if you do not have enough of your delirium.

At the same time, Vinogrodsky does not deny that he actively uses social networks. But at the same time, he emphasizes that he needs this for his own purposes and for communicating with his readers.

Previously, the negative consequences of addiction to social networks were named. A person can determine addiction by giving up social networks for a week.