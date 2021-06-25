Russia summoned Britain’s ambassador in Moscow to inform him of an official diplomatic protest after Moscow said a Royal Navy ship had entered its territorial waters but that Britain and most of the rest of the world considered it to belong to Ukraine.

Britain accused Russia on Thursday of announcing inaccurate details of an incident in the Black Sea, during which Moscow said it fired warning shots and dropped bombs on the path of the British destroyer Defender.

Britain rejected Russia’s version of the incident, saying that no warning shots were fired or bombs thrown in the path of its Royal Navy destroyer, the Defender.

Russia summoned British Ambassador Deborah Brunert to inform it of the protest over what it described as Britain’s “dangerous” actions in the Black Sea, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused London of “obvious lies”.

“We can resort to logic and demand respect for international law, and if this does not work, we can bomb,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies.

He added that the next time the bombs dropped would not be “only on their course, but on the target.”

“No shots were fired at (the destroyer),” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals.

“The Royal Navy ship was making normal passage through Ukrainian waters under international law and Russia’s characterization of the matter is as inaccurate as expected.”

Russia said the British ship had penetrated about three kilometers into Russian waters near Cape Violent on the southern coast of Crimea near the port of Sevastopol, the headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.