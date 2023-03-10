11-year-old Moscow schoolboy got drunk from drinking yogurt for breakfast, reports Telegram-Mash channel. The child was urgently hospitalized.

“At some point, the boy began to behave strangely. The tongue wobbled, and motor skills completely went downhill. Then blood came out of his nose. The teachers called 112 and waited for the doctors. A blood test was taken at the hospital and ethanol was found,” the report says.

According to the channel, a medical examination showed that the patient has a liver disease – fatty hepatosis. Because of this, the internal organs of the child could not digest yogurt and the body produced endogenous alcohol, which then entered the bloodstream.

Earlier it was reported that schoolchildren were hospitalized from the restaurant “Tasty – and the point” in the center of Moscow.