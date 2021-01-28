Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) announced the return of students from the distance learning format. The corresponding decree was signed by the rector of the university Viktor Sadovnichy. website…

Thus, the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year will begin on Monday, February 8. The training will be conducted in full-time format. At the same time, it is specified that there will remain the possibility of partial implementation of educational programs using e-learning and distance educational technologies.

Teachers over 65 years of age or with chronic diseases will be admitted to classroom lessons by agreement. Also, mass events with the participation of students from different groups should be excluded. In addition, students and staff are instructed to comply with all anti-epidemiological requirements.

In November 2020, Moscow State University students filed a class action lawsuit demanding the return of part of the tuition fees through the court, since due to the transition to distance learning, the quality of the knowledge gained has decreased. According to the text, due to restrictions, students were deprived of the opportunity not only to attend lectures, but also to use the library of Moscow State University and contact with teachers personally, although this is provided for by the contract. It also puts forward other requirements, in particular the recalculation of the cost of living for students in the hostel and the abolition of fees for those who left during the restrictions.