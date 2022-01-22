The Department of Psychology at Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU) will not develop an individual study plan for nine-year-old student Alisa Teplyakova. About it NEWS.ru informed member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) and head of the Department of Personality Psychology of the Faculty of Psychology of Moscow State University Alexander Asmolov.

According to Asmolov, Teplyakova is unlikely to continue her studies at the faculty in the traditional form, since the training program does not correspond to the personal maturity of the child. He advised the student to abandon her studies at the faculty and pay attention to other opportunities for continuing her studies, for example, at the school of a young psychologist.

“Teplyakova’s individual training plan is nonsense! It’s not about education at all. The individual training plan is all blah blah. The main task now is not to invest certain programs in Alice, like in a robot, but to develop her personality, ”Asmolov noted.

Earlier in January, the press service of the Faculty of Psychology stated that Teplyakova had missed the winter session and had not appeared at tests and exams since December 24. In response, the girl’s father threatened the faculty with the police and said that MSU was disclosing the child’s personal data.