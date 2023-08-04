Washington wants to “pull” the anti-Russian policy not only on European countries, but also on the states of the Global South, but this does not always work out. On August 4, this opinion was shared with Izvestia by a candidate of political sciences, associate professor of the department of political analysis of the faculty of public administration of Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Alexander Konkov.

Earlier, Mexico and Brazil declared the senselessness of negotiations on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia without the participation of the Russian Federation.

“The reaction of the mentioned countries is quite predictable. The United States is trying to pull the anti-Russian policy not only on its Western satellites, but also on the Eastern countries, on the countries of the Global South, which are initially skeptical about the theses promoted by the United States regarding the conflict in Ukraine. For a serious conversation, only propaganda clichés are not enough; in general, the majority of states understand this and share this point of view,” Konkov said.

The political scientist pointed out that the Ukrainian crisis requires a deeper, more detailed analysis, of course, with the participation of Russia.

“That is, exclusively engaging in ostracism against Russia, trying to stop hostilities in this way is a completely dead end path. Serious states will not waste time on this,” he concluded.

On July 29, it became known that Saudi Arabia wants to hold talks between Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries on August 5 and 6 in Jeddah. Russia’s participation in this is not planned.

Meanwhile, on July 31, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova admitted that a meeting in Saudi Arabia would be useful if it helped the West realize the dead end of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called peace plan.

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that at the moment it is impossible to reach a peaceful settlement with the participation of the Kyiv regime. He also stressed that it remains to be fully understood the goals of the meeting and what the organizers plan to talk about.

Back in November 2022, Zelensky presented 10 points of his peace formula. Among them are ensuring nuclear, food and energy security, as well as the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the creation of an international mechanism to compensate the country for losses from hostilities at the expense of Russian assets.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.