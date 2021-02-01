On Monday, February 1, the scientific director of the Department of Labor Economics and Personnel of the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University, Riorita Kolosova, assessed how realistic it is in Russia to switch to a four-day period.

“This problem has at least three basic aspects – social, psychological, economic. How the four-day work week applies to the technology we have. There are industries where this is rational. And there are technologies that will change fundamentally, because all management processes will change. For four days, it will be necessary to reformat the programs, all the software, ”Kolosova said in an interview with NSN…

According to her, it is necessary to decide what to do with the socio-cultural industries and with transport.

“There is a chain of consequences and consequences for the domino effect. This is a revolution that is changing many interdependencies. It costs nothing to drop that word. And the implementation of this idea is a serious, fundamental technology of changes in many types of activities, ”she concluded.

Earlier on the same day, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the coronavirus pandemic revived the idea of ​​a four-day work week, according to the website kp.ru… He believes that the transition to it should not be at the expense of economic development. According to Medvedev, “this idea is valuable in itself,” as a person needs “more space in order to live and relax.”

For the first time, Medvedev announced the possibility of introducing a four-day working week in the future in early June 2019, when he served as Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. He explained that it is necessary to develop new approaches to the working day and workplace.

In October 2020, he again raised the issue of reducing the work week. Medvedev expressed confidence in the need to keep issues of labor legislation in the current political and economic agenda.

On November 1, it was reported that there were fewer supporters of the introduction of a four-day working week among Russians. So, as the survey showed, in 2020, only 40% expressed their agreement with the initiative, although in 2019 it was supported by 49%.