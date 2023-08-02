The BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) needs to develop criteria for the admission of new countries, while maintaining the “spirit of unity”. This was announced on August 2 to Izvestia by a candidate of political sciences, associate professor of the department of political analysis of the faculty of public administration of Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Alexander Konkov.

This is how he reacted to the information of the agency Reuters that Brazil is not interested in expanding the BRICS because of fears that the group may lose credibility.

Konkov noted that it is first of all important for the BRICS association to understand what it wants from expansion, from new members.

“I think that not only Brazil, but also other states are experiencing fears. It’s just that these fears are of a very different nature, and perhaps in Brazil this was formulated more clearly than in other countries. But it is important to develop criteria that will preserve the spirit of BRICS cohesion in the context of the accession of new members, bringing new value, on the one hand, and on the other hand, will not dissolve what has already been gained over previous years,” he said.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the plans to expand the BRICS testify to the growing authority, and most importantly, to the practical significance of the group.

On July 28, Bloomberg wrote that India and Brazil did not support China’s call for a faster expansion of the BRICS and plan to discuss a possible expansion of the alliance at the upcoming summit. The Brazilian authorities fear that the organization will turn into a “counterweight to Washington and the European Union.” India also intends to develop rules on when and how other countries can join the BRICS group.

The South African Sherpa in the bloc Anil Suklal said on July 18 that BRICS could include more than 50 countries as a result of expansion. According to him, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Argentina have expressed their desire to become members of the BRICS.

The BRICS summit will take place on August 22-24 in South Africa. This will be the group’s first face-to-face summit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the main issues is likely to be the expansion of the group to include Argentina, Iran, Algeria and other countries.