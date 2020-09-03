300 billion rubles were spent on the fight against coronavirus in Moscow. On Thursday, September 3, writes about this TASS with reference to the statement of the Deputy Mayor of the capital, Vladimir Efimov, at the Stolypin Forum.

This amount includes the purchase of medicines and hospital equipment. “Talking about losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, we see a drop in revenues of up to half a trillion and plus about 300 billion rubles, we cost additional costs aimed at combating the coronavirus – this is the purchase of consumables, medicines, equipment for hospitals and clinics, ”said Efimov.

Earlier it was reported that 690 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the capital per day. Thus, the total number of infected in Moscow was 264,374.

