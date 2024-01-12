In the regular championship match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on January 12, Moscow's Spartak lost to SKA St. Petersburg at the capital's Megasport arena, which attracted more than 9 thousand fans. The game ended with a score of 2:5, which was the fifth defeat in a row for Muscovites this season.

For the St. Petersburg team, Mikhail Vorobyov sent the first puck into the opponents' goal in the 4th minute. His colleagues Valentin Zykov (34th), Arseniy Gritsyuk (39th) also distinguished themselves, and Sergei Tolchinsky scored a double (35th, 38th), noted “Sport Express“

The hosts scored goals from Joey Keane (55th) and Ilya Kovalchuk, who scored his 400th point (173 goals + 227 assists) in his 413th KHL match. Kovalchuk is the 20th player to reach 400 points in the KHL.

At the end of the match, SKA scored 68 points and rose to third position in the Western Conference standings. “Spartak” with 67 points dropped to fourth place in the ranking.

Before this, the Moscow Spartak hockey players lost four times in away matches: to Vityaz near Moscow (4:5), CSKA Moscow (1:3), Dynamo (2:3) and Dynamo Minsk (1:3).

A day earlier, on January 11, the Moscow hockey club Dynamo beat CSKA away in a match of the regular championship of the Continental Hockey League. The meeting ended with a score of 4:2.