Due to the snowfall in Moscow, the snowdrifts in the capital have grown to 35 centimeters. About this agency RIA Novosti told Aleksandr Sinenkov, leading employee of the Phobos weather center.

According to him, up to five millimeters of precipitation fell per day, and, as a result, the snow cover increased by four centimeters.

On the eve of the leading expert of the weather center “Phobos” Evgeny Tishkovets said that in Moscow next week the first real frosts in the last ten years are expected. He warned that on Monday, February 8, the air temperature is expected to drop minus 21-26 at night, in the region to minus 29, in the daytime it will be minus 15-20 degrees.

