Of: Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Sebastian Richter, Vincent Büssow, and Christian Stör

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The numbers are devastating. The care of the wounded is also poor. The news ticker.

Overload: Medical facilities in Russian-held areas of Ukraine are overcrowded.

Medical facilities in Russian-held areas of Ukraine are overcrowded.

Editor's note: The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Saturday, December 24, 7:38 a.m.: According to Ukraine, Russia has continued to take heavy casualties during the war. The military leadership in Kyiv reported that two artillery systems were destroyed in the Zaporizhia region on Thursday (December 22) and more than 70 soldiers were wounded. It has also been confirmed that nine Russian drones of various types were shot down last day.

+++ 10.55 p.m.: The medical facilities in the Russian-held areas of Ukraine are overflowing with wounded Russians. Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, on Facebook written. “The medical facilities (…) are overloaded and unable to treat the large number of wounded soldiers of the Russian occupation forces,” said Maliar. A significant number of them die while awaiting priority medical attention. According to Maliar, the premises where they are located are closed with metal bars to prevent slightly wounded soldiers from deserting.

Ukraine War: Ukrainian military attacks Kadyrov’s Chechens

+++ 6:25 p.m.: Outside Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region, the headquarters of the Russian troops were hit by a Ukrainian attack. This is what the Ukrainian Armed Forces have on telegram announced. It is believed that a group of Ramzan Kadyrov’s troops were there at the time. “It happened last night. Local sources report that many Chechens were burned to death in their sleep, as was the occupying forces’ headquarters. The information is currently being verified,” the Ukrainian military said.

Ukraine War: Soldiers killed by Russian sabotage unit

+++ 5 p.m.: The Ukrainian military “destroyed” a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that crossed the state border of Ukraine on Thursday morning (December 22). “The Territorial Defense Forces of the Sumy region destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group!” said the head of the military administration of the Sumy region Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. on Telegram with. After a brief skirmish, two Russian soldiers were killed. There were no casualties on the Ukrainian side. This information is not independently verifiable.

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian air defenses shoot down Russian drones

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Russian drones, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat announced on the radio. “In the morning and afternoon of December 23, two drones were shot down by the Luftwaffe on the Eastern Front, which have so far been identified as Orlan-10 drones,” Ihnat said. Russia continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance using drones. This is dangerous because the information is collected in real time. This information is not independently verifiable.

Ukraine War: Ukrainian military attacks Russian bases

+++ 3.30 p.m.: The Ukrainian military reports attacks on Russian bases. Ukrainian forces also confirm that three days ago they hit a “concentration” of Russian troops in the Kherson region, some distance behind the front line. The attack took place in the Skadovsk district, near the border with Crimea. “Up to 140 Russian soldiers were wounded and eight Kamaz trucks with ammunition destroyed,” announced the Ukrainian military. This information is not independently verifiable.

Ukraine War: Russian car blown up in Melitopol

+++ 1.10 p.m.: Russia continues to struggle with losses and setbacks in the Ukraine war. Now the center of the Russian-taken city of Melitopol in Zaporizhia Oblast has been shaken by a heavy explosion. According to deposed mayor Ivan Fedorov, a car belonging to Russian invaders was blown up. “There was a loud explosion in the center of Melitopol”, Fedorov wrote on Telegram. “According to eyewitnesses, the car was used by the Russians [russischen Streitkräften] used was blown up.”

Ukraine War: Russia’s Losses in Numbers

+++ 11.00 a.m.: Russian losses in the Ukraine war continue to rise rapidly. Only on Thursday (December 22) did the number of fallen soldiers exceed the 100,000 mark – which Ukraine took as an opportunity to celebrate this milestone with a light projection (see update from 6.50 a.m.).

On Friday morning (December 23) the Ukrainian General Staff released new data on Russia’s losses. According to this, another 550 Russian soldiers died in combat within 24 hours. Two tanks and seven drones were also destroyed. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 100,950 (+550)

100,950 (+550) planes: 283 (+0)

283 (+0) Helicopter: 267 (+0)

267 (+0) Tank: 3005 (+2)

3005 (+2) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5986 (+5)

5986 (+5) Artillery Systems: 1984 (+6)

1984 (+6) Air defense systems: 212 (+0)

212 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 414 (+1)

414 (+1) Cars and other vehicles: 4622 (+7)

4622 (+7) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1698 (+5)

1698 (+5) (Source: Facebook message of the Ukrainian General Staff on December 23)

Losses for Russia: Does North Korea help out with weapons for Wagner mercenaries?

+++ 9.00 a.m.: Losses of people and material in the Ukraine war are causing Russia a great deal of trouble. The regular Russian armed forces get help from the Wagner group. According to the US government, tens of thousands of mercenaries are deployed in Ukraine. However, they are apparently dependent on North Korean equipment for their attacks.

White House Communications Director John Kirby said Thursday that “North Korea has completed an initial arms shipment to Wagner” — the mercenary group paid for it. “We assume that the amount of material supplied to Wagner will not change the dynamics on the battlefield and in Ukraine, but we are certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to supply more military equipment.”

North Korea itself denies supplying the Wagner Group with weapons. The Foreign Ministry referred to a Japanese report, according to the state news agency KCNA as “fundamentally wrong” and “the most absurd diversionary maneuver that is worth no comment”.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine celebrates milestone

Update from Friday, December 23, 6:50 a.m.: Russia has now lost more than 100,000 soldiers in combat in the ten months since the Ukraine war began. For the Ukraine, this means a milestone that the country celebrated with a light projection in Kyiv. “The situation with light has improved in Kyiv,” wrote Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. on Telegram to a photo showing the light projection labeled “100,000.”

The photo shared by Tymoshenko was projected onto the front of the Vernadsky National Library in Kyiv, at the top of the building. The news appeared in blue light and was later also shared by the English-language Ukrainian news site Ukraine World shared on Twitter.

Heavy losses for Russia: Moscow loses 200 more soldiers in Kherson

+++ 8.20 p.m.: Up to 150 Russian soldiers were killed and around 50 wounded in an attack by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday (December 20) on a Russian airfield near the town of Kakhovka in the Kherson region. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening (December 22) on Facebook with. The General Staff also said that up to 20 pieces of Russian military equipment of various types were destroyed in this attack. This information is not independently verifiable.

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: 10,000 Russian soldiers every month

Moscow/Kyiv – The Russian invaders have been deployed in Ukraine for more than 300 days. President Vladimir Putin had originally assumed that the “military special operation” would be over quickly. But that has long been out of the question. On the contrary: the Ukraine war is going downright devastating for the Russian armed forces, their losses are exorbitantly high.

A look at the statistics shows how problematic the situation has become for Russia. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the number of Russian soldiers killed since the invasion began on February 24 has now passed the 100,000 mark. This means that the Russian armed forces are suffering an average of about 10,000 soldiers killed each month – an unimaginable amount.

Although winter has almost brought fighting to a standstill on the southern and eastern fronts, Russian casualties are still very high. The reason is the Battle of Bachmut, where Moscow appears hell-bent on claiming a largely symbolic victory despite significant casualties. (cs/spr/cas/vbu with dpa/AFP)