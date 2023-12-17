The ministry added on the Telegram application that the drones were intercepted or destroyed before they reached their targets over the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions, without providing further details.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched at night over 11 regions of the country.

Russia also reported on Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that six drones were shot down in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

In the southern Ukrainian Kherson region, the Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, reported that Russian anti-aircraft units shot down at least 15 air targets near the town of Genichesk.

The increasing drone attacks come at a time when both sides are keen to show that they have not reached a dead end as the war approaches its third year.

Neither side has made significant gains despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June, and analysts expect the war to be long.