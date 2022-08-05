“I hope che politics remains far from this hall ». This was what American basketball star Brittney Griner had said when she last spoke in court. But the nine-year sentence imposed on her by the Russian court in Khimki seems to have catapulted her in spite of her right into the center of the geopolitical vortex.

Brittney Griner – or BG as her fans like to call her – has received a sentence that appears not only overwhelming, but also blatantly unfair and disproportionate. Last February, in a check at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Russian police allegedly found two cannabis oil-based vaporizer cartridges in their suitcase (conditional is always a must). A tiny amount: less than a gram. But that was enough for the Russian authorities to accuse the Phoenix Mercury basketball player not only of “possession” but even of “drug trafficking”. The arrest took place a few days before Putin ordered the atrocious invasion of Ukraine and the process took place in the midst of international tensions between Moscow and Washington, now it could be an exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States to bring back to Brittney Griner house. A possible exchange that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also mentioned last week, saying that Washington had “put on the table a substantial proposal” for Moscow for an exchange that could involve both Griner and other American citizens detained in Russia. And Reuters claims that according to “a source aware of the situation” the US is willing to exchange Viktor But, nicknamed “the death merchant” and sentenced in the United States to 25 years in 2012 on charges of arms trafficking. In fact, already last April, despite the friction in bilateral relations, Russia and the United States managed to carry out an exchange of detainees which led to the release of former American marine Trevor Reed and of the Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was in jail. in the US on drug trafficking charges.

In the White House they have no doubts: according to Joe Biden, the WNBA star is detained in Russia “unfairly”. “It is unacceptable and I ask Russia to release her immediately so that she can return to her wife, her loved ones, friends and teammates,” said the American president immediately after the news of the sentence.

Griner stated in court that the “offending” substance had ended up in his suitcase due to an oversight, for “a mistake in good faith”, committed with no “intention of breaking the law”. “I made a mistake in good faith and I hope your sentence does not end my life here,” said the champion in her voice that trembled at times. Then she burst into tears. Defense attorneys pointed out that Griner, like many other athletes, is licensed to use cannabis for medicinal purposes in Arizona for the pain of many injuries. But nothing has changed. The prosecution asked for nine and a half years of imprisonment, just under the ten years which represent the maximum penalty for the charges against the young basketball star. Then, in a short time, the court handed down a sentence of nine years.

Griner is 31 years old, has won two Olympic golds and is considered one of the best basketball players in the world. She had gone to Russia to play with the Yekaterinburg basketball team during the break in the American championship: a custom that for years has linked her to the city in the Ural region, so much so that yesterday in court the American player showed a photo of her with her mates from the Russian club.

His lawyers had asked for acquittal, or at least a less severe sentence, also appealing to his sporting merits. “In speed racing there is Usain Bolt, in Formula 1 Michael Schumacher, and in women’s basketball there is Brittney Griner,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina said in court. But even that doesn’t seem to have helped much. The defense immediately announced that she will appeal. But her eyes are now all on the work of diplomacy. But Moscow has not yet given an official response to the American proposal for an exchange of prisoners. “I love my family,” Griner said when the cops escorted her out of the classroom.