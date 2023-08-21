Rosreestr: the share of mortgage transactions in new buildings in Moscow has become a record

In 2023, the share of mortgage transactions in new buildings in Moscow has become the highest in the history of observation. The fact that a record was set in the capital is stated in a study by Rosreestr, which is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

In total, in January-July, 43.35 thousand contracts of equity participation in construction (DDU) were registered in the residential and non-residential markets with the attraction of credit funds. The indicator became the highest for this period for all the time of keeping statistics since 2009. The result of the current incomplete year was 17.5 percent higher than the result of the same period in 2022 and 6.4 percent higher than the result of January-July 2021.

The share of transactions with mortgages from the total number of contracts concluded over the seven months amounted to 54.8 percent, which is also the highest figure. In July, 7,000 DDUs were registered on the Moscow real estate market with the attraction of credit funds – 8.5 percent more than in June 2023 and 23.7 percent more than in July 2022.

Earlier, the Russians were warned that against the backdrop of an increase in the key rate by the Central Bank, the mortgage rate could rise to 17-18 percent.