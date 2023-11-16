How to breach the rubber wall of misinformation? How can we ensure that news of the violence and massacres caused by the invasion of Ukraine reaches Russia too? Aleksandra Skochilenko would have tried her own way: she would have entered a supermarket in her St. Petersburg and instead of labels with the prices of the products she would have put labels with short messages against the bloody war ordered by the Kremlin. A courageous act of civil disobedience that Putin’s regime certainly did not appreciate. And so today, a year and a half after her arrest, the young artist was sentenced to seven years in prison: a very heavy sentence that reflects the harsh repression with which the Moscow government tries to stifle the voice of those in Russia who are against to war.

Almost all of Putin’s main opponents are behind bars or have been forced to leave the country. And to target anyone who speaks out against the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin passed a gag law last year that provides for up to 15 years in prison for disseminating information about the army that is deemed “false” by the regime. . It is precisely on the basis of this liberticidal law that the St. Petersburg court sentenced Aleksandra Skochilenko to seven years in prison, immediately raising – the reporters say – the cry «Shame! Shame!” of her supporters in the courtroom. A chorus of indignation against a clearly politically motivated sentence, but also of support for the young accused, who immediately responded with a smile and joining her hands to form a heart.

The sentence imposed does not differ much from the eight-year request made by the public prosecution. The defense had instead requested the release of the 33-year-old, ensuring that the action she is accused of does not constitute a crime and also citing as a reason the heart problems from which the young artist would suffer, whose life, according to the lawyers, would be at risk in a detention center. Amnesty International also spoke out against the “manifestly unjust” sentence, according to which Skochilenko’s health had “deteriorated drastically”. “She suffers from celiac disease”, but “she did not have access to adequate food prescribed for health reasons and was constantly denied medical visits for at least two weeks after her arrest”, accuses the human rights organization, asking the immediate release of the girl.

Skochilenko – illustrator and musician – did not appear discouraged in the courtroom. “Everyone sees and understands that you are not trying a terrorist, you are not trying an extremist, you are not even trying a political activist: you are trying a pacifist,” the woman denounced according to France-Presse journalists present in the courtroom.

The messages against the invasion of Ukraine that the girl allegedly placed on the shelves of a supermarket were a clear denunciation of the responsibilities of Putin’s regime, but also of the Kremlin’s rampant propaganda. «Putin has been lying to us from TV screens for 20 years. The result of these lies is our willingness to justify war and senseless deaths,” read one of the messages, according to Russian and international media. “My great-grandfather did not fight in World War II for four years to make Russia become a fascist state and attack Ukraine,” read another.

According to the NGO Ovd-Info, in total almost 20,000 people have been stopped or arrested in Russia for speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine. Reuters specifies that over 800 criminal cases have been opened against those who had the courage to criticize the military aggression desired by Putin.

