From: Lisa Mariella Löw

The situation at the front in the Ukraine war is precarious for Russia’s soldiers. One person is now making serious accusations against the leadership in the Kremlin.

Moscow – Enormous toll on the front: Russia is not stopping its offensive in the Ukraine war – but the price for gaining territory is high. The losses in the campaign continue to rise. This is why there is now resistance within the army.

A Russian soldier publicly denounced the untenable conditions for Putin’s troops. The US news magazine quoted him as saying that even 18-year-old “child soldiers” were being sent by Russia into the war of aggression without weapons Newsweek and was referring to a video that was posted on the X platform. The war situation at the front was becoming increasingly threatening for all soldiers, as hunger and cold were approaching, with no food or winter clothing.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Russian soldiers complain about the state of the army

In fact, Russia’s losses have recently increased significantly again. Since the war began on February 24, 2022, the Kremlin’s armed forces are said to have lost at least 313,470 soldiers. The General Staff of Ukraine announced this in a Facebook post on Tuesday. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

There is always loud Newsweek but reports of inadequately trained and poorly equipped Russian soldiers losing their lives in combat. Most of them are very young, between 18 and 20 years old. That was originally Video about the soldiers in war published by Anton Gerashenko on social networks. In the clip, a Russian soldier said: “I am recording this video on behalf of the Kamchatka battalion, which has just been sent to slaughter. 18-year-old children without education died here. They didn’t even shoot because they didn’t have any ammunition.”

“We were sent here empty-handed,” the soldier continued. “There are dead and wounded every day. People die. People are untrained. No equipment. We are holding our position as best we can, we are not giving it up. But here many of us are dying.” The soldier reported that many troops would “soon” die of “hunger and cold” because of a lack of rations and adequate clothing as the cold winter months arrived.

Allegation from soldiers in the Ukraine war: Russia does not stick to one-year contracts

While still referring to the young adults as “children,” the soldier added that “half” of the unit had already been killed. He condemned the governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, for forming the battalion. “You just exposed children to gunfire,” the soldier said. “How will you look into the eyes of the parents of the dead children who are 18 to 20 years old? I just don’t understand you, Solodov.” Whether the video is real cannot be clearly proven.

Criticism of Solodov: USA imposes sanctions against Russia in the Ukraine war

Solodov had called on residents of Kamchatka in eastern Russia to join a volunteer battalion to fight in Ukraine on one-year contracts. However, he was criticized for allegedly failing to comply with the terms of the contract. The US State Department is already considering new sanctions against Russian officials like Solodov. Loud tagesschau.de However, the US authorities pointed out that it was probably part of the duties of Russian governors to “call up citizens to fight in Ukraine”.

However, the governor of Kamchatka is no stranger. The British government had already imposed sanctions against him this year. Solodov is also accused of helping to illegally deport Ukrainian children to Russia. International organizations had denounced the disappearance of hundreds of children, which is why the International Criminal Court has already investigated and in some cases issued arrest warrants. (Lisa Mariella Löw)