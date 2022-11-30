Rakova discussed with future graduates of Moscow schools a new format for preparing for the Unified State Examination

Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova met with high school students in Moscow to discuss new opportunities in preparation for the Unified State Examination. From now on, 11th-graders in Moscow will study according to flexible plans, which will allow them to devote more time to elective subjects and focus on preparing for admission.

“Together with schools, directors, the students themselves and their parents, we thought about how to change the approach to learning so that it does not create unnecessary obstacles, and students can thoroughly prepare for exams. (…) To do this, the eleventh-graders will complete the entire program in the main subjects before the new year. And from February they will start studying according to flexible curricula, ”said Rakova.

In addition, during the meeting, the students drew attention to the need for psychological preparation. They noted the importance of conducting trial exams, which help to tune in and overcome stress before the real exam. Such in Moscow will be held in all subjects and have already taken place in the Russian language.

Tenth-graders, eleventh-graders, as well as graduates and students of schools that already use this format of exam preparation, who were present at the meeting, put forward the idea of ​​continuing such events on a regular basis. In the initiative group, schoolchildren will have the opportunity to analyze and work out with each other organizational issues for the exam. Rakova supported this idea and offered to meet again after the exams so that the students could talk about their experiences.

How will they prepare for the exam in Moscow now?

A new approach in preparing for the exam is that students without increasing the load will take the program in the main subjects in the first half of the year. At the same time, the children will also write mandatory citywide tests in the USE format in the subjects they need for admission. On their basis, schools will be able to recommend eleventh-graders a basic or advanced group to prepare for the Unified State Examination at workshops.

In the second half of the year, students will begin to study according to flexible curricula and will attend special workshops only in those subjects that they need to enter the university. At them, eleventh-graders will analyze the tasks of the exam and work out problematic topics without grades and control. Only Russian language classes will be obligatory for everyone.

At the same time, some subjects will remain in the program for the second half of the year. Eleventh-graders will continue to study mathematics, history, social studies, literature, and also engage in physical education. In specialized and pre-professional classes, they will continue to study core subjects according to the program until the end of the academic year.