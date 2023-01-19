Deputy Mayor Rakov: “Moscow Electronic School” will help children in the field of career guidance

In Moscow, they will help schoolchildren with the choice of a professional trajectory through an analysis of their interests. New opportunities in the field of career guidance have become available in the Student Portfolio service based on the Moscow E-School. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development, spoke about how the system will analyze the hobbies of each student and offer priority areas of study for them.

According to her, the personalization of education is an important global trend that is also available to Moscow schoolchildren. “He focuses the learning process on the needs of each individual child. This is possible thanks to the digitalization of education and modern electronic services,” the deputy mayor explained.

Based on the interests of children, the Moscow Electronic School has already successfully recommended circles and sections to them. Thanks to the development of predictive analytics, the new MES functionality will help children take their first steps towards their future profession. The service will analyze the interests of the child, and taking into account them, will recommend him to enter a suitable pre-professional class or educational vertical

In addition, according to Rakova, gradually electronic services will be able to help children in building a career trajectory – from school to college, university and directly to the workplace.

To receive recommendations on choosing a pre-professional class and educational vertical, a student needs to enter the “Student Portfolio” and fill out an interactive questionnaire about their hobbies, interests and hobbies in the “My Profile” section. Based on this information, the system will automatically generate personalized recommendations that reflect the child’s potential area of ​​professional interests.

For children from grades 5 to 8, the service recommends educational verticals, and for high school students, pre-professional classes. The digital portfolio will display cards with suitable classes to choose from at the child’s school or at other schools in the city. Now Moscow schoolchildren can enter the classes of five educational verticals: mathematical, linguistic, natural science, sports and IT. High school students can choose one of the areas of pre-professional classes, including, for example, medical, aircraft construction and entrepreneurship.

52 000 Moscow high school students receive professional knowledge and skills in various fields directly at schools. In total, pre-vocational education is available to students in more than 400 Moscow schools

In addition, the system recommends clubs and sections for children based on their interests. You can sign up for them directly at MES.

Parents cannot complete the new section of the service, but they can view it. It also includes a set of cards with visualizations that reveal the child’s area of ​​interest and show how deeply he is immersed in the topic.

Instructions for entering data into the “My Profile” section of the MES are available at link.

Moscow Electronic School is a joint project of the Department of Education and Science and the Department of Information Technologies of Moscow. It has been implemented since 2016 and is a single digital platform for students, teachers and parents.