Rakova: Moscow schoolchildren now have access to recommendations on choosing a college in MES

The capital’s ninth-graders now have the opportunity to find out the results of career guidance testing using the “Student Portfolio” service on the website and in the “Moscow Electronic School” (MES) application, where recommendations from career mentors of the “Professions of the Future” center are also posted. This was reported by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

She emphasized that the capital offers broad opportunities for study and development, including in secondary vocational education institutions. Schoolchildren who want to enroll in colleges are provided with assistance in choosing an industry, specialty, and educational institution.

In November 2023, a career guidance program was launched in Moscow, which attracted great interest among high school students. Schoolchildren took free testing, identified their strengths, and also selected a suitable specialty with the help of MES. “Thanks to this service, children and their parents see the results of career guidance testing online and personal recommendations on choosing a college from career mentors, allowing them to make an informed choice. Now, colleges are in the midst of an admissions campaign: you can submit documents to the selected institutions until August 15,” Rakova said.

Before the appearance of the “Student Portfolio” service in “MES”, schoolchildren received the results of professional testing by e-mail. Now teenagers and their parents also have access to the “Recommendations” section, where they can see a list of suitable specialties and three colleges recommended by experts. Muscovites will be notified of the appearance of new data by notifications in the “MES Diary” mobile application and electronic diary.

In addition, the Student Portfolio contains information about the teenager’s professional achievements, including participation in professional excellence events, awards, and vocational training. Students will be able to share them using a link and QR code.

For ease of use of the new service, a instructionwhich describes all its capabilities.