Vice Mayor Rakov: students of the tenth medical classes will visit excursions in Moscow hospitals

In April 2023, students of the tenth pre-professional medical classes of Moscow schools will visit the largest multidisciplinary hospitals in Moscow. According to Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, the children will immerse themselves in the study of the work of doctors of various specialties and the characteristics of each hospital. The excursions will be held within the framework of the new standard of pre-professional education and will help children determine their professional trajectory.

“The guys will visit nine modern Moscow hospitals. There they will see with their own eyes the work of high-class doctors who save lives every day, and learn about the procedure for providing medical care. It will not do without practical exercises. Such practice-oriented training, which we are improving within the framework of the new Moscow standard of pre-professional education, will help children better determine their professional trajectory.” Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

She noted that during the excursions, students will be clearly shown how a modern hospital works, what includes a new standard of emergency care, how a conventional operating room differs from a hybrid one, and what innovative equipment modern hospitals have. Students will be able to learn how to properly operate high-tech medical equipment. During practical classes, children will learn how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and perform simple medical manipulations.

So, in the city clinical hospital (GKB) them. S.P. Botkin for schoolchildren, a tour of the simulation center will be organized – a unique educational institution with robotic simulators for practicing resuscitation and a disaster medicine pavilion.

High school students will visit the green zones of admission departments and learn about the triage system – the distribution of patients into zones: “red”, “yellow” and “green”, depending on the priority of medical care. In addition, the endoscopist will tell schoolchildren in detail about the principles of the endoscopy center: the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the respiratory system, upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.

In hospital No. 52 and the hospital named after F.I. Inozemtsev, as part of the tour, a visit will be made to the departments of diagnostics, nephrology and dialysis, allergology, rheumatology, endocrinology and the surgical department.

Doctors of the hospital named after S.S. Yudin will tell schoolchildren about the principles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Students will also immerse themselves in the work of the department of X-ray surgical methods of treatment and endovascular surgery, in practice they will see the work of CT and MRI devices, and visit a modern integrated operating room. The anesthesiologist-resuscitator will tell schoolchildren about the possibilities of modern nursing of premature babies.

Excursions will also be held at the Research Institute of Emergency Medicine named after N.V. Sklifosovsky, hospitals named after V.M. Buyanov, named after L.A. Vorokhobov, Moscow multidisciplinary clinical center “Kommunarka” and hospital No. 15 named after O.M. Filatov.

“Deep career guidance for high school students is an important vector for the development of school education in Moscow. We give children the opportunity to form an idea of ​​their future work and employment not from other people’s stories and films, but from their own impressions in real life. Excursions for students of medical classes at the ambulance substation have just ended – more than 200 events were held for tenth graders. For example, they were introduced to the work of mobile teams, they learned how the control room works, they went inside the ambulance, where they examined modern equipment and the contents of the famous orange suitcase,” Rakova said.

Excursions for schoolchildren are organized by the Department of Education and Science and the Department of Health of the City of Moscow.