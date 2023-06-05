Rakov: Moscow will extend the program of psychological support for schoolchildren before the exam

A cycle of open lectures by psychologists and scientists for school graduates before the Unified State Examination (USE), organized jointly with the Moscow branch of the Russian society “Knowledge”, ended in Moscow. The last lecture was held on June 4 in Zaryadye Park. The project has become so popular among Moscow schoolchildren that it is now planned to be extended to 2024. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

According to her, during the lectures, each participant of the meetings had the opportunity to ask questions to the speakers and get a personal answer. Those questions that the children did not want to voice publicly could be asked to the specialists of the City Psychological and Pedagogical Center, who wore special badges. More than 300 children and their parents received consultations from psychologists during the lectures. Most of the questions related to exams, relationships with others and problems of choice. Those who need more systematic work received recommendations from specialists to continue it. More than 4,000 people took part in the lectures, and the online broadcasts gathered more than 400,000 views.

Now the eleventh graders are having an active period of the Unified State Examination. This is the most responsible and exciting time for the guys. For them, this year we launched a unique program of psychological support before exams. Its key part was a cycle of four free lectures by famous psychologists and scientists. They were held at large city venues with live online broadcast for everyone Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

The deputy mayor noted that this format of support for graduates was in demand. In order to continue to help schoolchildren prepare mentally for the exam next year, those who were at the lectures this time will be included in a personal mailing list. Each graduate will be able to share their impressions of the lectures and tell how to improve this format. “This will help us repeat such a psychological support program for graduates in the next academic year,” Rakova explained.

Four lectures were held at venues such as Izvestia HALL, the Winzavod Contemporary Art Center and Zaryadye Park. Mikhail Labkovsky, a psychologist with 40 years of experience, author of many books and a popular blog about psychology, Vyacheslav Dubynin, a neuroscientist, professor of the Faculty of Biology of Moscow State University, Vyacheslav Dubynin, a family psychologist, TV presenter, author of books, and a candidate of psychological sciences, author of 18 books, mother of seven children, blogger Larisa Surkova. Recordings of lectures are available online, you can watch them, in particular, on the portal School.Moscowin the group of the Department of Education and Science of Moscow in “In contact with» and on YouTube– the channel of the educational project “Moslectorium”.

Moscow schoolchildren began preparing for the Unified State Examination in a new way in February. For almost three months, they attended workshops in selected subjects, where they analyzed examination tasks and practiced complex topics. At the same time, the number of lessons remained the same. In addition, for the first time, children had the opportunity to write trial exams twice, which did not affect their grades, in order to assess their level of preparation in dynamics.