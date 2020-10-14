A schoolboy from Moscow quarreled with the director of the educational institution and fled into the forest. This is reported by Mash in his Telegram-channel.

The incident took place in the private school “Phoenix” in Strogin, where 14-year-old Denis K. studies. The boy is reported to be not very well behaved. So, on the day of the incident, the student was rude to the teacher, as a result of which he was summoned to the director’s office.

According to Denis, the head of the educational institution promised to tell his parents about his behavior. After that, the student decided to leave the school building, jump over the fence and run away. It is noted that the boy was searched for all day. As a result, traffic police officers found him on the Novorizhskoe highway, who drew attention to a tired teenager.

The schoolboy blamed the school director for everything and said that he was planning to go to his grandmother in a village in New Riga. It is reported that Denis’s parents supported their son.

