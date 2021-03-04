The farewell ceremony for Russian sports journalist and commentator Yuri Rozanov took place in Moscow on Thursday, March 4.

As specified, the civil funeral service was held in the hall at the morgue of the Central Clinical Hospital.

The death of sports commentator Yuri Rozanov became known the day before. He passed away at the age of 59.

Condolences on the death of the journalist were expressed, among other things, by the owner of the football club “Spartak” Leonid Fedun and colleague Rozanov, journalist and commentator Viktor Gusev.

Rozanov commented on football and hockey matches. In 2012, he received the TEFI award in the nomination “Sports commentator / host of a sports program” for his report from the Junior World Ice Hockey Championship.

From May to November 2019, he did not work on the air, as he was struggling with cancer. He resumed activities in November 2019, while continuing treatment.